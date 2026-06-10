Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,691 shares of the company's stock after selling 74,388 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 157.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

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