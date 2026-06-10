Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,290 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,537 shares of the software company's stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the software company's stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the software company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,164 shares of the software company's stock worth $63,099,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Autodesk by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 397,795 shares of the software company's stock worth $118,887,000 after buying an additional 155,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research lowered Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $224.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business's fifty day moving average is $237.31 and its 200-day moving average is $256.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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