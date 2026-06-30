Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,931 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $27,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $412.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.29. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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