Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 4,087.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,861 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 55,503 shares during the period. Eastern Bank's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 359,418 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $155,977,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,750 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

MSI opened at $436.61 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $413.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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