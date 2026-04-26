Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Takes $5.34 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,203 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CSW Industrials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSW

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $296.27 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $279.33 and its 200 day moving average is $280.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.45 and a one year high of $338.90.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $267,972.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,042.27. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Darron K. Ash bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $256.62 per share, with a total value of $76,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $296,396.10. This represents a 35.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,173 shares of company stock valued at $905,981. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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