Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC's holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 82,511 shares of the company's stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 979.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 302,127 shares of the company's stock worth $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 274,127 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 20.2% in the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 78,647 shares of the company's stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,717,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,232,000 after acquiring an additional 943,358 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Zacks Research upgraded MP Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.70.

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Insider Activity

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Rosenthal purchased 27,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.61 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,360,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,814,238.53. The trade was a 2.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett purchased 5,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $198,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,150,371.25. This trade represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 98,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 1.1%

MP Materials stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -163.25 and a beta of 2.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.75.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $147.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials operates the Mountain Pass rare earth mine and processing facility in California. The site is a major North American source of rare earth materials, which are used in products such as electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defense systems. The company mines and processes rare earth ore into concentrate and separated products, including neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), a key input for high-strength permanent magnets. MP Materials is also developing domestic magnet manufacturing capabilities to extend its business further along the supply chain.

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