MSA Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,927 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.3% of MSA Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.60.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and automation investment: Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Uber Backs Travis Kalanick’s Atoms With $100 Million

Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Positive Sentiment: Uber Freight expands its AI focus: Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Uber Freight Elevates AI Ambitions

Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Positive Sentiment: Q2 expectations remain solid: Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Uber Autonomous Vehicle Outlook in Focus for Q2 Earnings

Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand supports pricing: An Obi analysis found that rideshare prices, particularly for Uber, rose significantly across World Cup host cities on match days, highlighting the potential for event-driven demand and higher marketplace revenue. World Cup Match Days Sent Rideshare Prices Surging

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.41 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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