State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590,203 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,662,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.13% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $283,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the second quarter valued at $29,034,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2,490.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 89,832 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 426.7% during the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 8,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA alerts: Sign Up

MSA Safety Incorporporated Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MSA opened at $176.50 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50-day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.50.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $536.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. MSA Safety Incorporporated's payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial cut shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $209.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSA Safety Incorporporated

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other news, CAO Jonathan Buck sold 1,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $231,823.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,747.04. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops and manufactures products that help protect workers and first responders. Its offerings include portable and fixed gas and flame detection systems, respiratory protection equipment, protective helmets and other head and eye protection, and fall protection systems. The company serves customers in industries such as oil and gas, construction, utilities, mining and manufacturing, as well as fire and emergency services. Its products and safety solutions are sold in markets around the world.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MSA Safety Incorporporated, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MSA Safety Incorporporated wasn't on the list.

While MSA Safety Incorporporated currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report