MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM Position Boosted by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM - Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 212,074 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for 1.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.26% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $65,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,990 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 79.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $816,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Weiss Ratings raised MSC Industrial Direct from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSC Industrial Direct

Key MSC Industrial Direct News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSC Industrial Direct this week:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of MSM opened at $123.26 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 5.42%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. MSC Industrial Direct's payout ratio is 93.55%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc NYSE: MSM is a leading distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products serving a broad range of industrial customers across North America. The company offers an extensive portfolio of cutting tools, abrasives, measuring and inspection instruments, fasteners, safety supplies and other essential components used in manufacturing, metalworking and production environments. MSC delivers products through a multi-channel distribution network, including an extensive branch system, e-commerce platform and dedicated sales force.

In addition to its core product offerings, MSC Industrial Direct provides value-added services designed to improve productivity and reduce downtime for its customers.

Further Reading

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