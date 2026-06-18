MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Acquired by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,448 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

MSCI Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $596.48 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $501.08 and a 12-month high of $644.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $588.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The company had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $697.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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