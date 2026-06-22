MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD trimmed its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,160 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 1.7% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned approximately 0.15% of MSCI worth $58,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

MSCI Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $581.69 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $501.08 and a 12-month high of $644.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $589.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.67.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $697.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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