MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in MSCI were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MSCI Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $574.93 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $595.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.46. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $501.08 and a 52-week high of $644.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 40.74%.MSCI's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $709.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

See Also

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