M&T Bank Corp Acquires 295,355 Shares of Kohl's Corporation $KSS

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) by 1,325.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,630 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 295,355 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.28% of Kohl's worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl's during the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kohl's by 3,777.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Kohl's in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl's by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Kohl's in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kohl's from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research lowered Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kohl's from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kohl's from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KSS

Kohl's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Kohl's Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Kohl's had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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