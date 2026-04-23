M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,725,693 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 1,740.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824,866 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 1,725,693 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $50,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,874,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $352,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,598 shares of company stock valued at $952,572. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.33.

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Key Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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