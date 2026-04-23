M&T Bank Corp Has $26.60 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 3,635.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 728,517 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.35% of Power Integrations worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,924 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,860 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,343,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 48,387.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 130,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter.

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Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.93, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Power Integrations's payout ratio is 220.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $167,853.82. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,483,681.18. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $98,817.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 95,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,014.28. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 41,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Further Reading

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