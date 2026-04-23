M&T Bank Corp Has $26.65 Million Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 3,609.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,237 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 124,780 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.11% of lululemon athletica worth $26,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 18,400.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $163.45 on Thursday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $143.96 and a 1 year high of $340.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. lululemon athletica's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expansion in Mexico and broader North American retail/e‑commerce buildout could support revenue growth and market diversification; the company launched e‑commerce in Mexico and plans multiple new stores there this year. Lululemon launches e-commerce in Mexico, expands brick-and-mortar presence

Expansion in Mexico and broader North American retail/e‑commerce buildout could support revenue growth and market diversification; the company launched e‑commerce in Mexico and plans multiple new stores there this year. Neutral Sentiment: Board announced a unanimous appointment of Heidi O’Neill as CEO effective Sept. 8; the press release frames her as a veteran brand builder and product-focused operator — a factual change in leadership without immediate operational details or guidance. Company press release: CEO appointment

Board announced a unanimous appointment of Heidi O’Neill as CEO effective Sept. 8; the press release frames her as a veteran brand builder and product-focused operator — a factual change in leadership without immediate operational details or guidance. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative: shares fell in after‑hours trading and headlines note investor skepticism that a former Nike executive can quickly fix sagging sales, product fatigue and margin pressure. Market reacts coolly as Lululemon taps ex-Nike exec Heidi O’Neill

Market reaction has been negative: shares fell in after‑hours trading and headlines note investor skepticism that a former Nike executive can quickly fix sagging sales, product fatigue and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and coverage highlight ongoing operational and governance headwinds — weak recent sales trends, a large YTD share decline, and reported tensions between founder and the board — which raise execution risk for the new CEO. Reuters: Appointment amid sagging sales and governance tensions

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $206.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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