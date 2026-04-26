M&T Bank Corp Purchases 75,396 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 722.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 75,396 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

W.P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $75.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $444.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is presently 176.30%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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