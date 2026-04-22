M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 686,284 Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 686,284 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $86,383,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.50% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 481 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.45.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $10,168,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,640,504.59. This represents a 14.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF stock opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.12. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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