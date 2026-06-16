Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $122.09 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654,648 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.6% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $122,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $212.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.03 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The business's 50-day moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average is $191.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA said it plans to raise about $20 billion through its first U.S. investment-grade bond offering since 2021. Investors appear to view the move as a sign of confidence in future cash flows and a way to fund massive AI-chip and infrastructure investments without stressing the balance sheet. Reuters article

NVIDIA said it plans to raise about $20 billion through its first U.S. investment-grade bond offering since 2021. Investors appear to view the move as a sign of confidence in future cash flows and a way to fund massive AI-chip and infrastructure investments without stressing the balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: The bond-sale news also reinforced the view that demand for NVIDIA’s AI hardware remains extremely strong, since the company is tapping debt markets to help meet capital needs tied to its AI leadership. CNBC article

The bond-sale news also reinforced the view that demand for NVIDIA’s AI hardware remains extremely strong, since the company is tapping debt markets to help meet capital needs tied to its AI leadership. Positive Sentiment: Shares also benefited from a broader semiconductor and tech rally, with chip stocks and AI names trading strongly after improved market sentiment and reports of easing geopolitical tensions. 247WallSt article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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