Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Purchases 102,696 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 896.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,155 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 102,696 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.7% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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