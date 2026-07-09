Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Acquires 197,896 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,923 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 197,896 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up approximately 1.8% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned about 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $73,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 345.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $1,408,258.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,530,126. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $700,222.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,808,798.70. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,551 shares of company stock worth $2,225,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.55 and a 52 week high of $101.79. The company's 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Loop Capital set a $113.00 price target on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report).

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