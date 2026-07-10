Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Acquires 7,579 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,389,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,738 shares of the company's stock worth $291,551,000 after buying an additional 704,316 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,842,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,845,000 after acquiring an additional 568,263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,456,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,828,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,352,000 after acquiring an additional 472,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $107,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,814,040.96. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $47,507,012.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $228,708,814.14. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 570,349 shares of company stock worth $128,517,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $246.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -151.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.98. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.63 and a twelve month high of $265.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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