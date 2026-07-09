Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Buys 16,302 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 1,407.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,873,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 408,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,319,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,615,085,000 after purchasing an additional 77,302 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,936,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,491,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,967,080,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,861,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,841,387,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: PNC boosted its quarterly dividend by about 17.6%-18%, signaling strong capital levels and management confidence in future cash generation. The increase should appeal to income investors and may be helping the stock. Article Title

PNC boosted its quarterly dividend by about 17.6%-18%, signaling strong capital levels and management confidence in future cash generation. The increase should appeal to income investors and may be helping the stock. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on PNC and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to upside potential versus the recent trading level. That kind of analyst support can lift sentiment ahead of earnings. Article Title

UBS raised its price target on PNC and reiterated a buy rating, pointing to upside potential versus the recent trading level. That kind of analyst support can lift sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: PNC launched a new mobile banking app, which could improve customer experience and help strengthen digital engagement over time. Article Title

PNC launched a new mobile banking app, which could improve customer experience and help strengthen digital engagement over time. Positive Sentiment: PNC is being discussed as part of a possible bank-led effort to buy Fiserv’s STAR debit network, a move that could reduce payment-processing costs and create a new revenue opportunity for large banks if it advances. Article Title

PNC is being discussed as part of a possible bank-led effort to buy Fiserv’s STAR debit network, a move that could reduce payment-processing costs and create a new revenue opportunity for large banks if it advances. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects PNC to report earnings growth in its July 15 Q2 results, but some commentary says the setup does not strongly favor a clear earnings beat. Investors are likely waiting for the report before making bigger moves. Article Title

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.9%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $246.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $176.88 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,750.26. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $411,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,664.11. This represents a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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