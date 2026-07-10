Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 95,925 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.41. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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