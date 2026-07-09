Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Decreases Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich reduced its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 23,717 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the first quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $333.15 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $416.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here