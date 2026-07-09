Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Decreases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,679 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 130,523 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.18.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of UBER opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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