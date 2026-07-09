Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813,066 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 356,476 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for about 2.0% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned about 0.64% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $80,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of GLPI opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.13%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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