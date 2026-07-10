Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $1.53 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 87,501 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in PayPal were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after buying an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $713,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,241 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $513,966,000 after acquiring an additional 625,705 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,493,311 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $605,488,000 after acquiring an additional 132,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. PayPal's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

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