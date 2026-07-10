Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $2.80 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 1,357.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Equinix were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 target price on Equinix in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Equinix from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $1,250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $1,109.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,240.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,153.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,034.87 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,066.92 and its 200-day moving average is $967.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $720.62 and a one year high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. This represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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