Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 1,792.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $592.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.85. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $433.00 and a twelve month high of $674.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $625.00 to $595.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $759.00 to $812.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $642.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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