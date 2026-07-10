Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $370,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,386 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,964 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 68,427.2% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,224,992,000 after buying an additional 3,136,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 573.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $861,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after acquiring an additional 928,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $970.81.

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Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $938.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $432.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $927.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $780.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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