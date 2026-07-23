Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $67.04 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,163 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 36,737 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Apple were worth $67,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 108.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,482,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $380.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $325.89 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $305.49 and its 200 day moving average is $278.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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