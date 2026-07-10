Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $98,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Argus set a $550.00 target price on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $460.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.61. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.60 and a fifty-two week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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