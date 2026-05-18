Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,323 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 66,913 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $264.14 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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