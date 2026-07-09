Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 42,247 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,700 shares of company stock worth $6,283,211. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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