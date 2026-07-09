Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Invests $5.04 Million in PTC Inc. $PTC

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,377 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in PTC by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,543 shares of the technology company's stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in PTC by 38.8% during the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 5,756 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 8.5% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 438.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the technology company's stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of PTC stock opened at $122.61 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.67. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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