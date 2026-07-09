Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Purchases New Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,361,924 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $39,411,000. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned 0.07% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,101 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the bank's stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,327 shares of the bank's stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 102,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.7%

DB opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Further Reading

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