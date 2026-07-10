Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Sells 10,563 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,563 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $294.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.55 and a 200 day moving average of $266.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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