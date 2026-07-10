Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Sells 16,082 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,527 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 16,082 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $320,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $105.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston purchased 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $108.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

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