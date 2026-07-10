Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,373 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,934,118 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,676,768 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,933,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,283,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $911,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,578,075 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $690,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,188 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,437 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $635,538,000 after purchasing an additional 433,461 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE OMC opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.43, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 820.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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