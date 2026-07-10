Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Trims Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,281 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 411.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,843 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $258,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,587,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75,567.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006,377 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $195,580,000 after buying an additional 1,005,047 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 823,089 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $110,434,000 after buying an additional 635,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,377 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $145,245,000 after buying an additional 546,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $516,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $282.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $294.98. The business's fifty day moving average price is $269.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.65.

View Our Latest Report on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

See Also

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