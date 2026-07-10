Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,010 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 19,384 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Visa were worth $36,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after buying an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $29,038,140,000 after acquiring an additional 626,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,411,395,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $14,411,480,000 after acquiring an additional 716,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,835,336 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,359,291,000 after acquiring an additional 398,459 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.91.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $347.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $365.02. The company's 50-day moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day moving average is $324.88.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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