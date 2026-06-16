Munro Partners Sells 5,155 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Munro Partners cut its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,430 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Munro Partners' holdings in Astera Labs were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Astera Labs Stock Up 6.0%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $389.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.94. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $398.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.88.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $3,551,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,106.96. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161,256 shares of company stock valued at $459,844,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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