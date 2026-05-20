Mutual Advisors LLC Has $43.31 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,362 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $416,217,000. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,666,577 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $405,131,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 72,608 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $17,652,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wall Street Zen raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $411.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $387.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. Company insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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