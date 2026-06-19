MV Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.05 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $351.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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