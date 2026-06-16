MYDA Advisors LLC Has $24.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of MYDA Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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