MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ambarella as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 362.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 29th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 2.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $96.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.12 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.Ambarella's revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,957,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,061 shares in the company, valued at $73,359,611.61. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,291,808. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,799 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,902. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

See Also

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