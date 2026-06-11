Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,033 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Myriad Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 5.8%

GEV stock opened at $866.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $464.00 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,007.32 and its 200 day moving average is $828.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova was highlighted as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy setting a timeline for fusion energy development, which could lift sentiment around the company’s long-term role in advanced power generation and grid infrastructure. Article Title

GE Vernova was highlighted as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy setting a timeline for fusion energy development, which could lift sentiment around the company’s long-term role in advanced power generation and grid infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that GEV had already been trading lower in the previous session, suggesting some near-term momentum loss before today’s move. Article Title

Recent coverage also noted that GEV had already been trading lower in the previous session, suggesting some near-term momentum loss before today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines about futures moving on geopolitical tensions and oil volatility may also be contributing to a risk-off tone, but they are not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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