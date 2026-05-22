Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P Makes New $911,000 Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,972 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 21,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,919,700. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,457. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

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