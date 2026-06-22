Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE - Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,977 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,855 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Nano Nuclear Energy worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,369 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NNE shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NNE

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance

Nano Nuclear Energy stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 5.06.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nano Nuclear Energy

In other news, Chairman Jiang Yu sold 700,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $18,676,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,224,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,416,320. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO James John Walker sold 123,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $3,276,495.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 555,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,701,950. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,616,981 shares of company stock valued at $43,096,346. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nano Nuclear Energy Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE - Free Report).

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